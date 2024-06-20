DEMISER - Slave To The Scythe Due In August, "Infernal Bust" Video Available Now

Like a lumbering, ferocious beast awoken from a centuries-long slumber, the metal behemoth known as Demiser emerged from the primordial ooze of the South Carolina metal scene in 2017. After several years working toward a sonic apocalypse and intent on causing untold havoc, Demiser is releasing its sophomore album and Black Light Media / Metal Blade debut, Slave To The Scythe, on August 23rd.

The nine-song LP is a devastatingly intense slab of work; an aural harbinger of hellish intent that sees the band blend '80s thrash, first-wave black metal, death metal, and a healthy dose of NWOBHM. Slave To The Scythe is the work of a band of men determined to destroy everything in their path. Musically, of course.

The Demiser collective features Demiser the Demiser (occult liturgic blasphemy), Gravepisser (six-stringed Satanic fukklord), Phallomancer (abysmal rhythm of death), Defiler (dismal baritone curator), and Infestor (purveyor of percussive bile)

Slave To The Scythe was recorded in the summer of 2023 with Chase McGuckin at Seaboard Recording Studio in West Columbia, South Carolina. "We record one at a time with scratch tracks and clicks and all. We recorded with minimal AC so it was hot as f*cking sh*t." The band sees Slave To The Scythe as the perfect followup to Through The Gate Eternal. "We feel like it's a continuation of our first album and upholds the same ripping sound," they say.

Demiser will be releasing three singles from the new opus, beginning with the face-ripping "Infernal Bust" - a sort of Rosemary's Baby for a gore-loving audience that includes the lyrics, "Rot your womb, spread the seed that Satan seeps; Flesh grows pale, fruit of man wilts."

The band comments, "We wrote the music for this one in a single practice, it came together pretty quickly. Then (vocalist) Demiser the Demiser's dumb ass decided to call it 'Whores And Fire' and we told him to shut the f*ck up and call it something cooler. We still failed. The lyrics are about the downfall of man through a really evil cumshot."

"I really wanted a swingy song to explore some triplet fills and had the most fun writing this one for sure," elaborates (drummer) Infestor. "When we play it live I improvise half the fills just to keep it fun and fresh."

Tracklisting:

"Feast"

"Slave To The Scythe"

"Carbureted Speed"

"Phallomancer The Phallomancer"

"Interlude"

"Total Demise"

"Hell Is Full Of Fire"

"Infernal Bust"

"In Nomine Baphomet"

Slave To The Scythe will be available in CD and Digital formats, as well as Vinyl in "Carbureted Fire." Find pre-orders here.

(Photo by Savannah Bockus)