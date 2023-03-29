DEMOLITION 23 Feat. HANOI ROCKS' MICHAEL MONROE & SAMI YAFFA Announce Tour Of Finland

The legendary Demolition 23, founded by Michael Monroe and Sami Yaffa in New York in 1993, will return to play six shows in Finland in the fall 2023. The band’s self-titled debut album (1994) was produced by Little Steven Van Zandt and ended up as their only release, as the band broke up in 1995. The original guitarist, Jay Hening (RIP) was replaced live by Nasty Suicide in 1994.

The idea for these shows came after the band reunited for the first time in 30 years, performing as the ”support band” for Michael’s sold out 60th Birthday Bash at the Ice Stadium in Helsinki on September 23rd, 2022.

"The Demolition 23 reunion at the Helsinki Ice Stadium was so cool and so much fun that we started talking about doing some more shows in the future. So now it’s actually happening, as we’re playing a short tour of 6 gigs in Finland this fall. These shows are very special so don’t miss them!, says Michael Monroe.

After the band’s demise in 1995, their only album was unavailable for decades until it was rereleased in the fall of 2022, remastered with three bonus tracks, on Little Steven’s Wicked Cool label in all formats - digitally, on CD and now for the first time on vinyl too.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

29 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

30 - Lahti, Finland - Möysän Musaklubi

October

5 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

6 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

7 - Kotka, Finland - Hotelli Leikari

Demolition 23 lineup:

Michael Monroe

Nasty Suicide

Sami Yaffa

Karl Rockfist