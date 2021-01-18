DEMON HEAD Discuss Creative Process For Upcoming Viscera Album; Video

On January 29, Demon Head will release their new album, Viscera, via Metal Blade Records. In the new video below, vocalist Marcus Ferreira Larsen and bassist Mikkel Fuglsang discuss the music, art, and creative process for the album.

Viscera can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- hardcover digisleeve-CD

- 180g clear deluxe edition vinyl w/ o-card, backpatch, and poster (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear ash grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- dark red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- clear / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Demon Head is comprised of five internationally based and widely acclaimed musicians; Mikkel Sander Fuglsang, Birk Gjerlufsen Nielsen, Marcus Ferreira Larsen, Thor Gjerlufsen Nielsen and Jeppe Wittus. Though hesitant to compromise the description of the music they perform through generalizing terms of genre, they've coined the term "diabolic rock" as an appropriate presentation.

Their fourth full-length - Viscera - is a new beginning for Demon Head. Recorded during the first months of 2020 between the legendary Sweet Silence Studios by Flemming Rasmussen (Metallica, Morbid Angel, Rainbow) and a remote country house in Sweden, the album was mixed by Martin 'Konie' Ehrencrona (In Solitude, Tribulation, Nifelheim). The production shows the impeccable qualities of joined forces, where old techniques meet new aesthetics, and major label possibilities meet underground, uncompromising DIY dedication. The resulting 10 songs showcase acoustic instruments, flourishing mellotron strings, brass instruments, tape manipulation and church organ - displayed in equal measure to the sound of the crushing drums of J.W, cryptic guitars of brothers B.G.N and T.G.N, pounding bass lines of M.S.F, and the vocals of M.F.L combined with the eerily captivating falsetto and baryton of B.G.N.

Demon Head comments: "We are now ready to offer You 'Viscera'. It contains more of us than any album we have made before, and we hope that You will welcome it as sincerely as it will welcome You."

Viscera tracklisting:

"Tooth And Nail"

"The Feline Smile"

"Arrows"

"Magical Death"

"The Lupine Choir"

"A Long, Groaning Descent"

"In Adamantine Chains"

"Black Torches"

"Wreath"

"The Triumphal Chariot Of Antimony"

"The Feline Smile" video:

"The Triumphal Chariot Of Antimony" video:

Demon Head will play a release show on January 30 at Pumpehuset in Copenhagen. "A release ceremony will take place in Copenhagen when this year is newly dead. Tokens for the passage are available here."

Demon Head lineup:

Mikkel Sander Fuglsang - bass

Birk Gjerlufsen Nielsen - guitars

Marcus Ferreira Larsen - vocals

Thor Gjerlufsen Nielsen - guitars

Jeppe Wittus - drums

(Photo - Adrian Utzon)