DEMON HUNTER Debut Stripped Down Single "I Will Fail You (Resurrected)"

Demon Hunter hs debuted the first single, a reworked version of “I Will Fail You”, from their forthcoming album, Songs Of Death And Resurrection, a mostly acoustic and stripped-down release due March 5, 2021, via Solid State Records.

Songs Of Death And Resurrection features 11 new “Resurrected” versions of classic Demon Hunter songs from across their ten studio albums, including fan favorites such as “I Am A Stone”, “I Will Fail You”, “Carry Me Down”, and “The Heart Of A Graveyard”, plus a brand new composition, “Praise The Void”. Marking an entirely new approach for Demon Hunter, Songs Of Death And Resurrection finds the band using lush string arrangements, haunting piano, and layered vocal harmonies. “I Will Fail You (Resurrected)” is available to stream here alongside the previously released track “Dead Flowers (Resurrected)”, and the album is available for pre-order at this location.

Demon Hunter vocalist Ryan Clark had this to say about “I Will Fail You (Resurrected)”:

"The original album version of 'I Will Fail You' is one of our doomiest ballads. At the time, I found myself immersed in the bleak heaviness of bands like Omnium Gatherum, Swallow The Sun, and Katatonia. I’m naturally drawn to that place where heavy and sad collide.

Reimagined for Songs Of Death And Resurrection, the song takes on a haunting vibe, replacing heavy chugs with hypnotic repetition of the lead guitar. There’s a trance-like cadence to it, which feels just as appropriate as the original crunch.

This version of the song also features the amazing talents of longtime Demon Hunter collaborator, Chris Carmichael. Chris has arranged and performed the strings for many DH songs, such as 'Sixteen', 'Driving Nails', 'I Am A Stone', and 'Slight The Odds'. I’ve never had to give Chris direction, and I’ve never asked him to change anything beyond his first attempt. He just gets it... and makes us sound like a million dollars every time he touches a track."

Songs Of Death And Resurrection features artwork created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Soulfly, Bloodbath, Hate Eternal).

Tracklisting:

"My Throat Is An Open Grave (Resurrected)"

"Dead Flowers (Resurrected)"

"The Heart Of A Graveyard (Resurrected)"

"Praise The Void (Resurrected)"

"Blood In The Tears (Resurrected)"

"Loneliness (Resurrected)"

"I Will Fail You (Resurrected)"

"I Am A Stone (Resurrected)"

"Deteriorate (Resurrected)"

"Carry Me Down (Resurrected)"

"The Tide Began To Rise (Resurrected)"

"My Heartstrings Come Undone (Resurrected)"

"Dead Flowers (Resurrected)":