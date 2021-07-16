DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Parashurama: The Axe-Wielder" Lyric Video

July 16, 2021, 34 minutes ago

news heavy metal demonic resurrection

DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Parashurama: The Axe-Wielder" Lyric Video

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a lyric video for "Parashurama: The Axe-Wielder", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.

 

Lineup:

Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews