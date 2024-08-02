DEMONICAL Announce Victorious Death - Live In Latin America Album; "Sun Blackened" (Live) Video Streaming

Swedish death metal band, Demonical, is gearing up to release its first ever live record, Victorious Death - Live In Latin America, on August 30 (CD/MC/Digital) and September 27 (LP) via Agonia Records. The album constitutes tracks recorded during a tour of the eponymous region in September 2023, and is led by the single "Sun Blackened" (Live), available now on streaming platforms. Watch its music video below.

The audio received a full-scale treatment featuring mixing at Wellbay Studios with Johan Hjelm, and mastering at Pentagram Music Studios by George Emmanuel (Lucifer's Child, ex-Rotting Christ, ex-Necormanita). The album artwork was created by Chris Kiesling.



Demonical mastermind Martin Schulman commented: "After eighteen years and several hundred shows world-wide it’s finally time for the first Demonical live full-length! We are very proud of this album - which was recorded during our ravishing Latin America tour in September last year - as it catches us in the raw and brings forth our Swedish death metal darkness in a pure and relentless way. We would like to thank our fans and followers for the support and dedication during all these years. You are the best, this album is for you!"

Demonical was spawned in 2006 by then-former Centinex members, Martin Schulman (bass), Ronnie Bergerståhl (drums) and Johan Jansson (ex-guitars & ex-vocals), with a mission to return to the roots of death metal. The now-five piece has made good on that promise with a vengeance, traversing a HM2-beaten path of melodic, Swedish death metal, replete with darkness and brutality. Their last release, 2023's Into Victory, crowns a discography of seven studio albums and three EPs, interlaced with regular tours. The last of them, Titans Of Darkness Tour, has seen the band journey across Europe with Inquisition in spring 2024, with majority of shows sold-out.

Victorious Death - Live In Latin America formats:

- CD

- LP

- MC

- Digital

CD/MC/Digital tracklisting:

"Towards Greater Gods"

"We Conquer the Throne"

"Into Victory"

"Aeons Of Death"

"The Order"

"Fallen Mountain"

"Wrathspawn"

"Unfold Thy Darkness"

"Sun Blackened"

"My Kingdom Done"

"All Will Perish"

"By Hatred Bound"

"Välkommen Undergång"

"Somebody Put Something in My Drink"

LP tracklisting:

"Towards Greater Gods"

"We Conquer the Throne"

"Into Victory"

"Aeons Of Death"

"The Order"

"Wrathspawn"

"Unfold Thy Darkness"

"Sun Blackened"

"Välkommen Undergång"

"Somebody Put Something in My Drink"

"Sun Blackened" (Live) video:

Lineup:

Charlie Fryksell - vocals

Eki Kumpulainen - lead guitars

Johan Haglund - rhythm guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Ronnie Bergerstahl - drums

(Photo - Jens Ryden)