DEMONSTEALER Collaborates With Jazz / Fusion Drummer GINO BANKS, Bass Prodigy MOHINI DEY For New Single "Sic Semper Tyrannis"; Video Available

After dropping a well received EP , And This Too Shall Pass, in December 2020 Indian metal veteran, Demonstealer is back with a new single. The song titled "Sic Semper Tyrannis", which means "And thus always to tyrants" sees an unusual collaboration with jazz / fusion drummer Gino Banks and bass prodigy Mohini Dey. The track itself is an old school death metal song and both guest musicians given it a unique twist bringing in their own flair and style.

The artwork for the song has been done by well known artist and drummer of Indian metal band Gutslit, Aaron Pinto aka The Art of Kidsquidy. While ex-Demonic Resurrection guitar player Daniel Kenneth Rego has mixed and mastered the song.

An official play-through style video has been released for the song as well. Check it out below.

Demonstealer comments: "I've known Gino for years through my old day job as artist relations manager for Furtados Music and I've always wanted to jam or work with him so when he posted a tweet saying he was accepting songs to drum to I knew I had to send him something, I asked if he was up to play on a metal song and he said yes. He really smashed it on the track and I knew I wanted Mohini to play on it because they do a lot of gigs together, but I didn't know how to ask her. Thankfully, Gino played her the song and she agreed to play on it. I couldn't be happier with the end result it's been a blast working with these stellar musicians."

The song is out now on all digital platforms and can be purchased and streamed at this location.