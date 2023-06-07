dEMOTIONAL Unleashes "Everbound" Music Video

In support of their recent reissue, Scandinavian Aftermath, the fourth studio album by modern melodic metal act dEMOTIONAL, today, the Swedes are presenting us a brand new video clip for their song and album closing track, "Everbound".

With four albums under their belt, followed by a worldwide record deal with AFM Records, the Hamburg-based powerhouse label is proud to present the band's self-released 2021-offering, Scandinavian Aftermath, to a global audience. With over 15 million streams on Spotify alone and a constant listener base of 100k, various live shows, tours and radio airplays, dEMOTIONAL have already proved manpower the DIY-way, yet to be one of the most exciting, up-and-coming bands of their genre. Now, they are ready more than ever to conquer the world.

Scandinavian Aftermath was re-released on May 26 through AFM Records, and can be ordered here.

"Back to where it all began - Gothenburg," says the band about their new "Everbound" video. "Follow us through the streets of our beloved musical capital and experience dEMOTIONAL like never before.“

The new AFM Records deluxe edition of their latest offering, Scandinavian Aftermath, marked a promising harbinger for a new album to be released in the hopefully not so distant future, so better watch out and stay dEMOTIONAL!