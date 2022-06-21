DENIED Feat. Former ARTILLERY, OPETH Members To Release Humanarchy Album On Friday

Denied, the Swedish/Danish metal band featuring singer Soren Adamsen, vocals (ex-Artillery) and Chris Vowden, guitar (ex-Opeth) will release their new and fourth album Humanarchy out Friday, June 24 via Sweea Records.

The music was recorded in Darkcellar Studios, mixed and mastered in Chrome Studios, Stockholm, Sweden together with mastermind Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn). All vocal parts recorded in Medley Studios, Copenhagen, Denmark with producer Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes Band). Special guest appearance by Fredrik Folkare on keyboards.

Cover art by Alexander Lifbom:

Tracklisting:

“Divided”

“Death By A 1000 Cuts”

“Humanarchy”

“Don’t Cross That Line”

“Flesh Made God”

“Maintenance Of Insanity”

“Ten Ton Hammer Of Pain”

“Ties Of Blood”