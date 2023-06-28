Denmark's Langelandsfestival Goes Bankrupt

Langelandsfestival, one of Denmark’s largest and longest-standing festivals, has filed for bankruptcy after wracking up debt in the millions, reports IQ Magazine.

Launched in 1991, the annual event typically takes place over four days in late July on Langeland island in south Denmark, with 35,000 people.

Thin Lizzy, Santana, The Doors, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Corrs, Boyzone, East 17, Craig David, Sugarbabes and Rick Astley are among the artists that have performed at the festival over the years.

In December 2022, it was announced that Langelandsfestival would not take place in 2023 due to a financial hangover from that year’s 30th-anniversary edition. In a statement, organisers explained that they made a more significant investment in talent for the landmark 2022 edition, despite the festival reeling financially from the Covid-19 pandemic and the state of the economy. On top of that, the festival was unable to “sell the number of festival tickets that was crucial to ensure an acceptable festival economy” for that edition.

“After all the bills for 2022 are paid, the result is a large deficit in the millions,” read a statement. “Therefore, the conclusion is now that Langelandsfestival will not take place in 2023 under the auspices of AKP Group.”

Read more at iq-mag.net.