Denmark's PLAGUEMACE Release "Among The Filth" Playthrough Video

Uprising death metal unit, Plaguemace, have released a playthrough video for "Among The Filth", a track from the band's debut album, Reptilian Warlords, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Hailing from Denmark, Plaguemace is one of the most promising bands of the new generation of old school death metal, and there is no doubt that fans of bands such as Grave, High On Fire, Entombed and Obituary will enjoy their new offering. After winning over live audiences in Scandinavia, as well as in the UK while supporting thrash metal powerhouse Nervosa, Plaguemace are ready to conquer the scene with their first album.

Order here.

Reptilian Warlords tracklisting:

"Cannibalicious"

"Impenetrable Leather"

"Cavedweller’s Solliloquy"

"Rhythmic Demise"

"Warcries From The Crypts"

"Among The Filth"

"Reptilian Warlords"

"Misantropical Breed"

"Ambrosia"

"Carnivore"

"Carnivore" video:

"Rhythmic Demise" video:

"Impenetrable Leather" video:

Plaguemace are:

Andreas Truelsen - Vocals

Simon Truelsen - Guitar

Anton Holm Smidstrup - Guitar, Vocals

Ruben Brandt - Bass

Matias Zacho - Drums