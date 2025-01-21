Denmark’s KATLA To Release Debut Album Scandinavian Pain In March; First Single Streaming

Three-headed Danish doom monster Katla is set to take 2025 by the throat with the release of their unmissable debut album, Scandinavian Pain, out March 21 via Napalm Records. After years of honing their colossal sound and live energy, the band delivers an unrelenting blend of raw emotion, gritty riffs, and subterranean sonic battery.

The album not only marks a new chapter for the band, but also reflects their rise to acclaim — from humble beginnings at Copenhell Festival, to becoming a standout act in Denmark's heavy music underground. Witness this thunderstorm on European stages, when Katla will support the mighty death metal force 1914 on their extensive tour starting end of February.

Scandinavian Pain also marks the debut of new Katla bassist and vocalist Theis Thorgersen. His addition not only breathes renewed energy into the band itself, but imbues an evolved sound that is heavier, darker, and sharper than ever before. Katla's meaningful yet uninhibited sound and high-energy live performances have positioned them as a force to be reckoned with.

Katla on "Taurus":

"This was the first song that we created after the departure of our old bassist. We didn’t have a label or a clear plan of what we wanted to do besides making music. Taurus was our first step into the 'newer' sound of Katla. After making the split 'Overdoser' and trying to up the tempo a bit to make it sound tougher and gritter, Taurus came naturally with the arrival of Theis on the bass and vocal parts, and the visions for the debut Katla album."

Scandinavian Pain is a cathartic exploration of personal struggles, mental health, and societal critique. Songs like "Dead Lover" and "Grim Jesus" dive deep into themes of overcoming inner darkness and rejecting oppressive systems, showcasing lyrics that resonate with the resilience of the human spirit. "Castle Of Purity" is a searing anthem that calls out the abuse and hypocrisy in organized religion — a powerful statement about pushing back against injustice and finding strength in individuality.

Produced by Lasse Ballade (known for his work with Solbrud, Alkymist, and Halshug), the record combines visceral sonic landscapes with a deeply personal narrative. Prepare to experience the raw power and unfiltered honesty of Katla on Scandinavian Pain.

Katla says about the album:

"Scandinavian Pain is an album about the shame of feeling depressed in a country that in many ways seems to be out of any misery or control of others. The inherent feeling of guilt, the despondent thoughts. The weight of cultural Christianity and being part of a system that is destroying both ours and other lives. It’s about watching the newest season of whatever decadent TV show is on while children are being murdered daily. All the songs are different, yet similar. This time, there’s an affirmation for you, who might need it, a story telling, a short grindy track, something with a blast beat, but of course also heavy sludgy doom. Welcome to the house of pain."

Scandinavian Pain will be available in the following formats:

1 LP Silver White Black Splatter Vinyl – Napalm Records Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 300 worldwide

1 LP Black Red Inkspot Vinyl - Katla Webstore exclusive – strictly limited to 300 worldwide

1 LP Black Vinyl

1 CD Jewel Case

Digital Album

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Let The Fuckers Get You Down”

“Goblet Of Power”

“Dead Lover”

“Eating Grapes With Kevin Sharp”

“Taurus”

“Hunab-Ku”

“White Dagger”

“Grim Jesus”

“Castle Of Purity”

“Taurus” video:

Katla on tour with 1914:

February

27 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

28 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

March

1 – Selb, Germany – Rockclub Nordbayern

3 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Club

4 – Erfurt, Germany – Bandhaus

5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Nachtleben

6 – Essen, Germany – Don’t Panic

7 – Diest, Belgium – Hell

8 – Kortfijk, Belgium – DVG Club

10 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

11 – Leiden, Netherlands – Nobel

12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

13 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club

15 – Albertslund, Denmark – Forbrændingen

16 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

18 – Berlin, Germany – Reset

19 – Dresden, Germany – HD

20 – Prague, Czech Republic – Black Pes

21 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Randal

22 – Kosice, Slovakia – Collosseum

23 – Krakow, Poland – Hype Park

