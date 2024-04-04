Denmark’s SIAMESE Release “Through My Head” Single Feat. RESOLVE

Following their massive UK & EU tour with Nothing More, Denmark’s favorite modern rock outfit Siamese, releases their new single "Through My Head."

Vocalist Mirza Radonjica comments:

"‘Through My Head’ is done with our good friend Anthony from Resolve who is doing an incredible job. The song is about that state of mind you enter once everything has been said and done. That bittersweet moment of regret. It’s a more classic rock song compared to our recent releases, and it feels good to go back to basics for a little while."

With over 55 million streams worldwide and top placements on some of the biggest influential Spotify playlists including Kickass Metal, New Core, and All New Metal, Siamese is quickly becoming one of Denmark's most popular new musical exports.

Coupled with ever-growing support from media and fans alike, Siamese have no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Siamese live:

June

21-23 – Ferropolis, Germany – Full Force Festival

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

July

26 – Manchester, UK – Radar Festival

27 – Herzogenrath, Germany – Rodarock

August

15 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Festival

30-31 – Obererbach, Germany – Pell Mell Festival

December

5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega