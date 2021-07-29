DENNIS DeYOUNG - "Here’s The Thing About STYX, We Weren’t Pussies... We Rocked!"

Former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung, who recently released his final album, retiring from the music industry, is featured in a new interview with Classic Rock, in which he talks about the new album (26 East Vol 2), his decision to retire, the disappointment of no final Styx reunion tour, and more. Read an excerpt below:

Classic Rock: You married you wife Suzanne in 1970. Was she the inspiration for all those classic Styx ballads?

Dennis DeYoung: "Every single one is about our relationship. When we met, she was fifteen and I was seventeen. It’s the only love we’ve ever known. What I didn’t understand when I was writing those songs is that there are a number of people in the world who absolutely hate romantic ballads and slam what they call the mushiness, the cheesiness, the treacle. And you know what I say to those people? 'Fuck off!'"

Classic Rock: Steady on, Dennis!

DeYoung: "Well, maybe I shouldn’t say fuck off to these people, it’s just their personal taste. But, ah, what the hell. And here’s the thing about Styx – we weren’t pussies. We rocked! You want the rough stuff? [Sings the AC/DC song] ‘Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap!’ Not bad, huh?

"But here’s my definition of songwriting. I started out as a kid with an accordion, dreaming. I’m a melody man in a rhythm age. All I ever wanted to do was find some chords and attach lyrics to them and then give you my point of view, hoping that you find yourself in my story. That’s what songwriting is. And inclusive in that is my relationship with the love of my life. So I don’t want to feel like I have to apologize for that, because when you’re lying on your deathbed, love is the only thing that matters."

Read the full interview at Classic Rock.

Dennis DeYoung's 26 East, Vol. 2 can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Hello Goodbye"

"Land Of The Living"

"The Last Guitar Hero" (Featuring Tom Morello)

"Your Saving Grace"

"Proof Of Heaven"

"Made For Each Other"

"There’s No Turning Back Time"

"St. Quarantine"

"Little Did We Know"

"Always Time"

"Isle Of Misanthrope"

"Grand Finale"

Lineup:

- Vocals: Dennis DeYoung

- Drums: Mike Morales, Ed Breckenfeld, Matthew DeYoung & The Late Khari Parker

- Guitar: Jim Peterik, Mike Aquino, August Zadra, Jim Leahey, Solo on Last Guitar Hero: Tom Morello “The Great Houdini”

- Bass: Jim Peterik, Jim Majors, Me on Synth Bass.

- Keyboards: Me & Why Not?

- Horns on Hello Goodbye, The Ides Of March: Tim Bales, Steve Eisen & Henry Delgado

- Accordion: Mr.Tacit

- Background Vocals: Jim Peterik, August Zadra, Kevin Chalfant, Suzanne Deyoung, Tito Gobi, Craig Carter, Mike Morales & Me. Mostly Me, I Work Cheap And Was Always Available. Besides My Voice Always Reminds People Of A Very Popular ’70s And ’80s Group. No, Not The Pointer Sisters.

- Michael Manson Gospel Group on Your Saving Grace.

- Matthew DeYoung would like to dedicate his performance on the Grand Finale to his mentor John Panozzo. The ride cymbal Matthew used was given to him by John.