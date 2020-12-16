DENNIS DEYOUNG Performs And Talks About Writing / Recording STYX Classic "Suite Madame Blue" In New Video

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung has posted a new video from home along with the following message:

"Hey Kids!

Thanks for the great response and comments about the Equinox album. I love hearing from you, and YES, I read all your comments. So many of them I’d like to respond to but as I have said if I don’t answer every question someone will be miffed. And I have given up Miffing for lent. When is lent? That is not a serious question, so all Catholics at ease. I used to give up Oreo’s. And no meat on Fridays. Thank goodness that ended... Mrs. Paul fish sticks...no thanks.

Back to the point, Dennis. This is a link to a video I did for Energie, a Montreal radio group earlier this year. In three days it received 200,000 views on their Facebook page. Quebecer’s like this tune, they’re very smart. As you know they gave Styx their first platinum album and made us into bonafide headliners in Canada. Selling out concerts in every hockey arena in Canada. My toes are still a little numb. Originally, I was going to post this on the 4th of July but I chickened out because I wasn’t sure if I liked my performance enough. See, I rarely have had to play the ostinato and sing at the same time because it’s always played on guitar. It ain’t easy. It’s raw and real like BOT at home so here it is in all its natural no frills honesty. The garb is me sucking up to all mes amis au Quebec.

The performance is first but if you have time I talk about the writing of the song afterwards. Have a listen to what for many is their favorite Styx song.

Cheers, America."

DeYoung is a founding member of Styx and was the primary lead vocalist and keyboardist from 1970 to June 1999. DeYoung has been credited as the writer of more Styx songs than any other Styx member, and was the band's most successful writer, penning seven of the band's eight Billboard Top 10 singles.