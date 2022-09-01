Denver's MF RUCKUS Release "Be Cool" Single And Music Video

Denver hard rock outfit, MF Ruckus, have released a new single, titled "Be Cool", accompanied by an uproarious and unhinged music video that can be viewed below.

What happens when our 'protagonist' smokes a joint that's been dipped in embalming fluid? Frontman Aaron Howell sums it up best. "Aaron’s lack of impulse control married with a pathological need to prove himself proves to be his undoing. He dips the joint, smokes it, and immediately falls into a deep hallucinogenic state. While in this state, he imagines he is Moses on Mount Sinai, parting the Red Sea and communing with the burning bush. In reality, he accosts a pizza place, annoys bar patrons, and commits arson in a public restroom."

Speaking further on the message behind the track, Howell shares: “The song is a call for people to treat each other right and seek common humanity rather than get mired in the details. I’m a major proponent of open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement. So it’s less about a specific political/ideological perspective than it is about saying ‘It’s ok. Whatever we have to work through, we can figure it out together. In the meantime, let’s make an effort to be aware of our inherent, universal flaws and be good to each other.”

MF Ruckus lineup:

Aaron Howell - vocals

Ty Blosser - drums

Logan O'Conner - bass

Tay Hamilton- guitar

Tony Lee - guitar