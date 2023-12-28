DEORBIT Feat. NORTHLESS, ARA Members Release Guitar Playthrough Video, Offer Free Album Download

Unveiling their debut album Retrogradient this past November, Milwaukee, USA’s Deorbit (ft. members of Northless, Ara) offers up depictions of surreal aspects from the mind of guitarist Jerry Hauppa with each track merging cold aspects of the expanding universe with the organic familiarity of human understanding.

Today, Jerry Hauppa is giving some lessons in technical prowess with his latest playthrough for the last track entitled after the band on their debut album Retrogradient.

He comments about the song: "A gradual falling out of the gravitational pull of the sun, shown in the note and tempo choices. The record ends on a mournful yet hopeful note, showing that the system we were bound to may have inhibited its full potential."

Watch the guitar playthrough below:

An instrumental amalgamation of influences from extreme metal, doom, psychedelic, and progressive, Retrogradient is a musical concept with a visual in mind of where our solar system is laid out as a double-helix system, showing the relationship between both the organic and inorganic elements spawned during the creation of the universe. Each track guides you through the realms of the universe and the depths of human understanding.

"Retrogradient is based on Carl Sagan's quote: “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself”. The album ebbs and flows through a planetary adventure, from the origins of humanity during the time of the Big Bang, to the depths of the molten core, onwards to the atmosphere, and everything in between through a natural lens and one that is more surreal." adds Hauppa.

Mixed by Dylan Patterson, mastered by Jeff Wojtysiak, and the artwork done by James Becker, Deorbit invites listeners to embark on an unparalleled sonic journey that challenges the boundaries of conventional music. Retrogradient seamlessly balances heaviness and clarity, offering complex musicality without compromising the significance of songwriting.

Expanding to reach as many fans across the universe, Deorbit is excited to share Retrogradient as a completely FREE download via their Bandcamp, here.

Tracklisting:

"Retrogradient"

"Perihelion"

"Terrakinetic"

"Lunambulant"

"Glaciovore"

"Calderasure"

"Senescence"

"Stratolith"

"Deorbit"

Album credits:

All songs written and performed by Deorbit

Mixed by Dylan Patterson

Mastered by Jeff Wojtysiak

Artwork by James Becker

Recording band lineup:

James Becker - Bass, Cello

Jerry Hauppa - Guitar, Hammered Dulcimer

Hurdy Gurdy - Synth, Violin

Antonio Ninham - Drums