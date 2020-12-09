DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT Announces New Album; Inks New Deal With Season Of Mist

Season of Mist has announced that German extreme metal band Der Weg Einer Freiheit has inked a new deal with the label. After the successful releases of Stellar (2015) and Finisterre (2017), the label will continue the cooperation with one of the most interesting and hardworking bands in the extreme and black metal scenes. In addition, Der Weg Einer Freiheit will release a brand new album in 2021. More information will follow soon.

DWEF vocalist Nikita Kamprad comments: "It's been a little quiet around us lately, but rest assured we have worked our asses off this year to finally present you a new album in 2021! For this we are more than happy and honoured to have teamed up with Season of Mist yet again that we feel is the perfect home for us and our music. We'd like to thank them and all our fans out there for their tremendous support throughout the years! The final recording sessions for the new album will take place in March next year at Ghost City Recordings, the studio where we have also recorded the predecessor albums Finisterre and Stellar. If you want to learn more about the progress and works on the new album, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter on www.derwegeinerfreiheit.de that we will use regularly from now on to broadcast more in-depth information about what's going on you might not find anywhere else."

Current lineup:

Nikita Kamprad: guitars, vocals

Tobias Schuler: drums

Nico Rausch: guitars

Nico Ziska: bass

(Photo by: Emanuel Oropesa)