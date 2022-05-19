DERAPS Reveal "Live Fast Die Slow" Video

Deraps have released the official video for "Live Fast Die Slow", the second single from their self-titled debut album, which will be released on June 17 via Metalville Records. The video for the track, which will also be released as a digital single this Friday, May 20th, can be seen below.

The young, explosive Canadian / Australian power-trio Deraps is already considered a small sensation in the hard rock scene. Deraps capture the sound and essence of late '70s rock 'n' roll with their music - a time when a new generation of bands rocked the global scene, led by Van Halen, who strongly influenced the members of Deraps.

The young, up-and-coming rock 'n' roll band consists of Canadian guitarist and lead singer Jacob Deraps (winner of the 2016 Dweezil & Frank Zappa Fellowship Award), Canadian bassist William Lachance, and Australian drummer Josh Gallagher. Deraps brings a breath of fresh air to the scene, with a sound, vibe, and style that can be described as exceptional in this form.

The self-titled explosive debut album combines 11 songs full of energetic rock 'n' roll riffs, polished guitar solos, and perfectly tuned harmony vocals.

From the opening salvo "Invasion" to the energetic debut single "Sex, Drugs & Rock N' Roll", the stomping "Make Ya Groove," the epic "Veins Of My Heart," the mellow Californian summer mood of "On My Mind" to a cover version of The Sweet's worldwide hit "Ballroom Blitz", this first album already has what it takes to become a classic! Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Invasion"

"Sex, Drugs & Rock N' Roll"

"My Side Of Town"

"Live Fast Die Slow"

"Veins Of My Heart"

"Élizabeth"

"Make Ya Groove"

"Wild To The Woman"

"On My Mind"

"F*ck Off"

"Ballroom Blitz"

"My Side Of Town" video:

For further details, visit Deraps on Facebook.