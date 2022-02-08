DESTRUCTION Announce North American Spring Tour With Direct Support From NERVOSA

German thrash metal veterans, Destruction, have announced that not only will they celebrate their 40th anniversary by dropping their mind-blowing grenade of a new album, Diabolical (out April 8 via Napalm Records), they will also hit the road in North America on a 26-date headline tour this spring.

Featuring direct support from prime thrash metal force and label-mates Nervosa, the tour will also feature special guests Sunlord and VX36. The run will kick off on April 28 in Brooklyn, NY and hit a slew of cities before coming to a close with a Destruction-only performance at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, MD on May 29. Tickets are on sale now via individual venues.

Destruction mastermind Schmier says: “Yes - we are super thrilled: the first tour of the new record, Diabolical, will kick off in North America! We could not tour there on the last album because of the pandemic, so we made it a top priority to return as soon as the circumstances would allow us, to play for our American fans again! We are bringing our friends Nervosa along - they are a perfect match! We toured together before and the pits were smoking! They also haven't toured in the USA or Canada in a long while. This is a killer package and we are super excited! See you all for a serious beating!!!”

Nervosa guitarist Prika Amaral adds: "This will be a super fun tour with legends and friends - Nervosa with DESTRUCTION touring for the third time together, but this time in North America, and Nervosa with the new lineup. Be prepared for a thrash massacre! We can't wait!"

Tour dates:

April

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

29 - Boston, MA - Middle East / Downstairs

30 - Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

May

1 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

3 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

4 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

5 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

7 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

8 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

9 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

18 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

19 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak

27 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Vinyl)

28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

29 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Destruction only)

As one of the most legendary German thrash metal bands in existence, Destruction grace the wall of fame alongside giants like Kreator, Sodom and Tankard. On their 15th studio record, Destruction brings out heavy artillery full of honest and uncompromising thrash metal, catapulting you straight into the seventh heaven of metallic bliss and causing a massacre of razor-sharp sound no fan of the genre should miss.

After the charging start of opener "Under The Spell", Destruction shows no mercy on title track "Diabolical", with raging drums, bloodthirsty riffs and hellish vocals that sink deep down into your bones. "No Faith In Humanity" relentlessly rages on with non-stop headbanging action, while Destruction continues to smash eardrums on "Hope Dies Last" - providing unbeatable brutality with unstoppable speed, destructive verses and screeching voices. "Tormented Soul", on the other hand, is loaded with proper heavy metal and explosive drums. The grand finale of the 47-minute parade of devastation is provided by cover track "City Baby Attacked By Rats", originally by GBH, guaranteeing whiplash by combining rough hardcore punk with brute thrash metal.

Destruction riff killer Furia about the new record: “Diabolical is an album of extremes, everything is more brutal and more technical but at the same time more melodic and to the point. It's a pure and devastating Destruction album with no gimmicks, full of power and adrenaline. I'm excited for what the future is bringing and can't wait to play the new songs live!”

Diabolical will be available in various formats in different territories, including a digital album and CD (bundled with a t-shirt + an exclusive “Mad Butcher”-bust), 1LP gatefold editions in black, crystal clear and marbled yellow/red. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Spell"

"Diabolical"

"No Faith In Humanity"

"Repent Your Sins"

"Hope Dies Last"

"The Last Of A Dying Breed"

"State Of Apathy"

"Tormented Soul"

"Servant Of The Beast"

"The Lonely Wolf"

"Ghost From The Past"

"Whorefication"

"City Baby Attacked By Rats"

"Diabolical" video:

Artwork "making of" video:

Studio session video:

Destruction are:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

(Photo - Gyula Havancsák)