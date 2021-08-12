DESTRUCTION Launch New Teaser Video For Live Attack, Out Friday

Legendary German thrash metal powerhouse, Destruction, is smashing an all devastating, neck-breaking Live Attack onto the masses. The new BluRay/CD live event, including some pre- and after-show bonus content, will be released tomorrow, Friday, August 13, via Napalm Records. Watch a new teaser video:

Founded back in 1982 and since their first demo, followed by debut EP, Sentence Of Death (1984) and first full-length, Infernal Overkill (1985), the German foursome Destruction has turned heads and broken necks with their incredibly honest and uncompromising thrash metal power. Now, 39 years into their unstoppable rampage of a career, Destruction bring the power of hard-hitting drums, speedy riffs and punishing vocals to the comfort of your home on the new Blu-Ray & 2 Audio CD’s, Live Attack.

Destruction on their first release with Napalm Records: “This show at our fave club, the Z7 in Switzerland, was a really special one in the middle of this dreadful pandemic! When we recorded it as a live stream on the 1st of January, it gave us hope back and connected us with the fans worldwide! Many supporters demanded to release it in physical form, so we had to make it happen. The setlist reflects four decades of Destruction with an almost two hour best-of setlist, which includes some really rare live tracks! It was for sure a night to remember… we hope you all enjoy it as much as we did!"

When the music world was forced to shut down venues and cancel tours for an indefinite period of time, Destruction came through to deliver their outstanding power via live stream to their loyal fans at home – now available for you to enjoy on high-definition Blu-Ray! Witness Destruction ripping through their live set of 22 songs, including beloved classics like “Mad Butcher”, “Thrash Till Death”, “Born To Perish” and many more! Filmed and recorded at the legendary Z7 venue in Pratteln (Switzerland), Destruction spare no expense or effort to bring you a live show experience that will make you bang your head like you’re in the front row at the show, getting your ear drums penetrated by rumbling double-bass grooves! The Blu-Ray is filled with exclusive pre- and aftershow insights and behind the scenes footage from Destruction’s live show – a must-have for fans of true thrash metal!

Live Attack will be available in North America the following formats:

- 8 Page Digipack Blu-Ray & 2 Audio CD´s

- 3LP Gatefold Marbled GOLD/BLACK - limited to 200 copies with Etching

- 3LP Gatefold Marbled BLUE/BLACK - limited to 300 copies with Etching

- 3LP Gatefold BLACK with Etching

- Full digital album

Tracklisting:

"Born To Perish"

"Death Trap"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Armageddonizer"

"Tormentor"

"Rotten"

"Mad Butcher"

"Reject Emotions"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Betrayal"

"Sign Of Fear"

"Damir’s Shred"

"Inspired By Death"

"Release From Agony"

"Life Without Sense"

"Antichrist"

"Invincible Force"

"Under Attack"

"Bestial Invasion"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Curse The Gods"

"Total Desaster"

Live Attack Blu-Ray bonus content:

- Pre-Show

- After Show

"Mad Butcher" live video:

“Reject Emotions” live video:

"Death Trap" live video:

Destruction frontman Schmier checked in via Facebook on July 30 with an update, revealing that original guitarist Mike Sifringer has left the band:

"Yes, Corona goes weird ways. I have received several messages (asking) why we have played with a different guitarist in Austria at Area 53 Festival and I understand your concern. As much as I know, Mike (Sifringer is doing ok. Thanks for writing and asking! Well, he is not really answering my emails; communication is difficult at this point, so I'm not sure how he is doing. There was a problem that led to the decision to carry on without him for now and there will be a statement in August explaining the situation.

"I am in this weird situation to lead the band in difficult Covid times. We have been very productive and have already recorded the new album and are fully confident & ready for the festivals coming up. Please understand that this is a super difficult situation for me and we will release the statement when all things are sorted and clear (planned is August 19th for this). Nevertheless, Destruction will continue to Thrash till Death.

"Sorry about these uncomfortable news, it was not my decision. He decided to leave the band. Please stay tuned for the official statement ASAP!"

Speaking with Metal Pilgrim on August 3, Schmier addressed the situation as best he could.

Schmier: "He disconnected from the band some months ago already. It means we went to the studio and recorded a new album, and he just didn't come. We did demo sessions, writing new songs, and he didn't come to write songs with us. After I tried to face him with the problems, he disappeared and he kind of disconnected with us. There's definitely some deeper problems I don't know (about) yet. We'll still give him a little time, until August 19th, until we have the press release.

"We're not gonna stop. Mike is a founding member, and he was always important for the band, but if he doesn't wanna do this anymore I cannot help him. And I also cannot look behind the curtain. Nobody can be forced to do what you wanna do. For me, it's disappointing in one way. It's also shocking, but I've been in this business for too long. I know those things can happen. I always told him we're not gonna close the door on him. It's his decision and we'll see what happens."

Fan flmed video of Destruction performing at Area 53 Festival 2021 in Leoben, Austria without Sifringer can be viewed below.

(Photo - Gorka Photography)