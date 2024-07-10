DESTRUCTION Release Cover Of ACCEPT’s "Fast As A Shark"; Visualizer Video

Today, legendary thrashers, Destruction, have dropped a cover version of Accept’s world famous hit, "Fast As AShark", alongside a new visualizer video.

The song is featured on the two track 12’’ vinyl in the very limited fan edition, No Kings – No Masters, and is heating up the anticipation of the ‘Klash Of The Ruhrpott’ on July 20,, where the Teutonic 4 (Destruction, alongside Kreator, Sodom and Tankard) will be reunited this year. Fans are so excited by this unique event that it was sold out within only three days. This show clearly promises to celebrate thrash metal in its purest form and solidify their legacy in the genre.

Destruction‘s massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world’s biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest. In 2023, they then went on to complete the ‘40 Years Of Destruction’ anniversary tour throughout South America, Mexico and Europe. But still, Destruction are far from slowing things down. On the contrary - they are more than prepared for their next milestones – stay tuned for more news about an upcoming album, set for release in early 2025.



Mastermind Schmier himself on the new track: “When this song came out in 1982, it changed our world. There it was: The first German speed metal anthem and what an intense harmony solo!!!! I still love this track like on the first day I heard it, so to finally cover it was a manifested desire. We did it the Destruction way, ‘cause the original will always be the best version! This is a tribute to one of the originators of heavy music and shows how important this tune was for the whole metal world! Enjoy!"

"No Kings - No Masters" will be available in the following limited formats:

- 1LP Slipcase Translucent Blue (strictly limited)

- 1LP Slipcase Solid Gold (strictly limited)

- 1LP Slipcase Silver (strictly limited)

- Digital Single

Tracklisting:

"No Kings - No Masters"

"Fast As A Shark" (Accept Cover)

Destruction are:

Schmier - Vocals, Bass

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

(Photo - Jennifer Gruber)