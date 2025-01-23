DESTRUCTION Release New Single "A.N.G.S.T."; Official Music Video Streaming

German Thrash-Teutons, Destruction, strike again with their second single, "A.N.G.S.T.". As one of the biggest names in thrash metal with a 40+ year career, they unleash raw paranoia, shredding guitar solos and Schmier’s intense vocals while criticizing evil forces who prey on the weaknesses of others. Tackling fear, the song urges fans to confront their inner demons and break free from mental chains.

Taken from their 16th studio album, Birth Of Malice, out March 7 via Napalm Records, "A.N.G.S.T." proves fear is no match for thrash. The single is accompanied by an incredible music video that honors the horror genre and its iconic special FX – images taken from your deepest nightmares creeping in your head to stay.



Fans all over the world worship Destruction alongside fellow German thrash icons Sodom and Kreator, celebrating their influence on generations of bands worldwide. On Birth Of Malice, scene-legend and original member Schmier once again combines his dual vocal/bass attack with crashing riffs from battle axe masters Martin Furia and Damir Eskić, while Randy Black blasts pummeling drums to new heights. As witnessed on their previous thrash-fest Diabolical (2022), Destruction return with their uniquely raw and brutal sound, delivering merciless songs with a touch more variety and groove this time. All twelve songs from the butchers hit with a direct, clean sound – resulting in addictive metal anthems for a new generation of thrashers!



Schmier on “A.N.G.S.T.”: “Our very first German song title is one of two very different tracks on this new album. I wanted to write a groovin’ live track with staccato riffs, evil bloodcurdling vocals and dark atmosphere.”

Schmier adds about the elaborate music video: “We wanted to create a music video like a horror movie that plays with our natural fears, and to create a scary vibe that gives you the chills. It will make you press REPEAT and think, ‘What was that? Let’s watch this freak show again!’ We hope you’re entertained!”

Destruction’s newest onslaught is opened by the brutal “Destruction”, with a luring intro transforming into a true thrashing hymn with razor sharp guitars honoring the band’s 40+ year legacy, where mastermind Schmier reflects on the old days. Like the title Birth Of Malice suggests, lyrically, Schmier delves deep in human errors - like selfish behavior on “Greed” and “Evil Never Sleeps”, while stomping “A.N.G.S.T.” delivers shredding guitar solos and flirts with our paranoid instinct, criticizing evil forces who prey on the weaknesses of others. A clear statement is made with carnage on “Scumbag Human Race”, exploring the mistakes mankind makes and pushing authorities in its memorable chorus “I will count your days.”. The same rebellious attitude can be witnessed on the banging “No Kings – No Masters”. Destruction also shift to futuristic topics on the album, like the unconscious influence of technology and new forms of war on “Cyber Warfare”. To close this brutal tour de force on a positive note, the thrashing legends celebrate their strong allyship with metal colleagues Accept by presenting their own version of classic neck breaker “Fast As A Shark”.

All of these heavy topics are combined in the brutal cover artwork, designed by talented Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák, known for his works for bands like Accept, Kreator and Blind Guardian. Birth Of Malice was recorded at Switzerland’s Little Creek Studio by V.O.Pulver, and guitarist Martin Furia mixed and mastered the masterpiece at The Black Mancave in Hannover, Germany. Destruction mark themselves once again as a tight metal-machine, switching between ruthless thrash and pounding melodic moments, proving they are more than ready to slaughter again on this new album, and at their upcoming shows all over the world.

Birth Of Malice tracklisting:

"Birth Of Malice"

"Destruction"

"Cyber Warfare"

"No Kings - No Masters"

"Scumbag Human Race"

"God Of Gore"

"A.N.G.S.T."

"Dealer Of Death"

"Evil Never Sleeps"

"Chains Of Sorrow"

"Greed"

"Fast As A Shark"

"Destruction" video:

Destruction are:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

(Photo - Mythodia Visuals)