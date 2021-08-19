DESTRUCTION Release Surprise Single And Music Video “State Of Apathy”

With their new CD/Blu-Ray, Live Attack, out for just under a week, thunderous German thrashers Destruction prove themselves to still be one of the most relentless groups in metal right now - even after almost 40 years of band history - not planning on stepping off the gas any time soon. Today, Destruction reveals their new single and video, “State Of Apathy”, giving fans a taste of what’s to come from the quartet after recently signing to Napalm Records.

Featuring legendary Schmier on vocals/bass, Destruction releases an absolute thrash banger with “State Of Apathy”. With tight guitar riffs and unmistakable vocals, Destruction once again showcases how they have earned their spot in the world’s elite of thrash metal, reaching #26 on the German album charts with their latest album, Born To Perish. Bone-crushingly dynamic drums kick off the song - leaving no neck unbroken. Destruction delivers thrash metal to the fullest.

This is also the first appearance of new guitarist Martin Furia, who joins Destruction on guitars and is also known for his work as sound engineer and producer for Nervosa, Evil Invaders and many more.

Watch the music video for “State Of Apathy” below

Schmier about the new single “State Of Apathy”: “The last two years have been testing times for all of us. We are all sad to announce that Mike has left Destruction. It all was a shock and hit us hard but nevertheless there was never any doubt that we will continue as a band. We are a strong unit and are proud to welcome our new guitarist, Martin Furia, to the band! Our chemistry is great since Martin has been a part of the Destruction family for many years now. He is the perfect new man on the axe - the first shows have been a fucking blast!

"‘State Of Apathy’ shows the direction Destruction will go with the new record: more ‘back-to-the-roots’, more guitars, more in your face! This band is my life and we will always give 100% to keep the spirit alive. I hope you love the new single as much as we do - thanks for all the support! We are wishing Mike the best for his future, for us there is only one way to go THRASH TILL DEATH!”

Ex-Guitarist Mike about parting ways with Destruction: “It's hard to leave a band after 39 years. Destruction is my life and something like my baby. But sometimes you have to take desicions that hurt. I'm very sad at the moment, but if something doesn't feel right anymore, better stop doing it. Thanx to all former bandmates. I'm very proud about the music we have created together. Cheers to all thrashers out there. Without your support and your passion, Destruction would not exist. Peace.”

Destruction’s new guitarist, Martin Furia, on joining the band: “The news is finally out and I have mixed emotions. I’m extremely proud to be part of this legendary band since 2016 as sound technician and tour manager, I’ve been all over the world with the Destruction family and they have always treated me like another member of the band.

"I’m sad to see Mike go because I love him and respect him as a person and guitarist, but when I was asked if I would like to be the new guitarist of Destruction I didn’t hesitate for a second. I feel ready to honor Mike’s legacy, to add my own touch and I will give my best to keep the flame of Destruction burning strong forever, with deep respect and devotion for the past and with full energy and commitment for the future. THRASH TILL DEATH!“

“State Of Apathy” is available as a digital single, as well as on limited 12” slipcase vinyl together with a live-version of “Sign Of Fear” from Live Attack, with etching in neon green or purple on the B-side."

Pre-order the “State Of Apathy” 12” vinyl here.

“State Of Apathy” tracklisting:

“State of Apathy”

“Sign Of Fear” (live)

Lineup:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

(Photo - Hexphotography / Edit: Gyula Havancsák)