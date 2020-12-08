DESTRUCTION - Tickets On Sale Now For "Thrash Into 2021 - The Ultimate Live Stream Attack"

Teutonic thrash metal legends, Destruction, are ready give the year 2020 one final, well-deserved kick in the butt with their event “Thrash Into 2021 - The Ultimate Live Stream Attack”. The live stream of the show at Z7 in Pratteln, Switzerland, will be broadcasted worldwide on New Year's Day via MANDOLIN.

January 1st, 2021 - 8 PM, CET (2 PM, EST/11 AM, PST in the US)

Tickets for the event, as well as more information, can be found here.

Ticket buyers around the globe will be able to watch the show on demand for 48h after its end!

Here's what frontman Schmier has to say: "We are excited to announce, that our MANDOLIN streaming ticket is on sale now. Also Merch Factory has two exclusive event shirts and a merch bundle ready for you. We are all new to this. At the moment an event like this is the only thing that can keep the flame burning, that gives us hope, keeps us busy and entertained and can hopefully help us to survive this crisis that paralyzed our industry and profession.

"The show itself will be filmed at the Z7, the Swiss premier concert temple in Pratteln. We will deliver you an “over the top” concert, a once in a life time event, with extra length, special setlist, some surprises and the full headliner production with top notch picture and sound quality!

"THANK YOU for being a part of this. Your support is the key for any of our future projects, we really appreciate to have such loyal fans all over the world! Hopefully see you all in the near future in person at a real live concert again, cause we all know nothing can beat the tension, the energy, the power and the experience of an attended live gig! UNITED WE STAND!!!

"Enjoy the event and stay healthy and sane!"