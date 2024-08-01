DETERIOROT Unveils "Reanimate" Video

East Coast death metal pioneers Deteriorot have been a staple of the underground metal scene for over three decades, having formed in 1990. The band has consistently delivered powerful releases since their debut in 1992, with their latest offering, The Rebirth, issued last year. Continuing to captivate their audience, Deteriorot has unveiled a new music video for the track “Reanimate” from the album.

The video, which can be seen below, draws inspiration from the iconic works of horror maestro George A. Romero, known for classics like Night Of The Living Dead and Dawn Of The Dead. This visual pairing compliments Deteriorot’s signature groovy old-school death metal style.

“Anyone that is a lover of George Romero’s Night Of The Living Dead will absolutely love this video and the song ‘Reanimate’ is a perfect pairing with this,” says vocalist/guitarist Paul Zavaleta. “We thank you all and hope you love it too!”

The Rebirth artwork and tracklisting:

"Undead" (Intro)

"Dark Embrace"

"Return To Rot"

"A Nameless Grave"

"The Rebirth"

"Reanimate"

"Political Evocation"

"Hauntings"

"Unholy Rebirth"

Get your copy of The Rebirth now at this location.

"Return To Rot" music video:

"Unholy Rebirth" music video: