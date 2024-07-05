Detroit’s DEMON BITCH Signs With Gates Of Hell Records

Gates Of Hell Records has announced the signing of Detroit power metallers Demon Bitch. The label will release the band’s sophomore album, Master Of The Games, later this year. The label will also be reissuing the band's 2014 Death Is Hanging… EP, as well as heralded full-length debut, Hellfriends.

New single, "Into The Archway," from forthcoming Master Of The Games album, is streaming below.

Demon Bitch was formed in 2011, and after the aforementioned Death Is Hanging… EP, released Hellfriends in 2016, which was hailed by Toilet Ov Hell as “passionate, clever, and often outright bizarre, Demon Bitch accomplish everything that the hordes of modern bands trying to find their niche wish they could.” This was echoed by Ride Into Glory, who relayed, “Demon Bitch are an exemplary band, and we can only hope that their contributions thus far are only the beginnings of a long and prosperous career.”

The Demon Bitch name should ring familiar to Gates Of Hell devotees: The band features several members of the heralded White Magician within its ranks, including vocalist Logon, the guitar tandem of Lord Mars and D.B. Cooper and drummer Reverend Ceckowski. (Bassist B. Beastmaster completes the band). Since then, White Magician and Isenblåst (the band featuring Beastmaster) responsibilities temporarily sidelined Demon Bitch, but the band is back and ready to ascend to the next level.

It starts with Master Of The Games, which was recorded in Lansing, Michigan, between 2022 and 2024 with George Szegedy, who was also at the helm for White Magician’s Dealers Of Divinity. The band pulled in some additional help from their great friend Matt Prestone (Dungeon Beast, Ghost Tower), who was previously responsible for recording Hellfriends.

According to Logon, "Master Of The Games should ring true to those who devoured Hellfriends. “I’d say it’s a chaotic offering of obscure and underground U.S. power metal and classic heavy metal with some eclectic moments ranging from 1970s sensibilities to more extreme influences,” he says. “Fans of Hellfriends won’t be disappointed—we’ll still offer a raw, unhinged and over-the-top approach. This album is different in that it might have more epic moments and a little more fruit to chew through before you get to the seed.”

The album’s first single is “Into The Archway," a fast and relentless cut with neo-classical tendencies that tells the tale of a man and his symbiotic relationship with the castle to which he’s confined. “The castle walls sing songs for the souls that they claim, but all you hear is the clashing of chains calling you ‘Into The Archway’,” shares Logon.

With Master Of The Games delivered to Gates Of Hell and a new single on the way, Demon Bitch is preparing to make their inaugural European appearance at Germany’s Chaos Descends festival in July, which will be followed by a few more intimate co-headlining gigs in Austria and Croatia with White Magician.

“Fans can expect to witness the onslaught of a strange and loud intrigue dealing with the dramatics and dark romantics that make up Demon Bitch,” says Logon. “You’ll have a chance to hear a couple of new songs, as well as a healthy dose of classics from Hellfriends and maybe even earlier works.”