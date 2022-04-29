DEVIL MASTER Release Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Devil Master's new record, Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night, is an alluring mix of black metal, death rock and Japanese-style hardcore. For Ecstasies, Devil Master welcomed new drummer/keyboardist Festering Terror in Deepest Catacomb (a.k.a. Chris Ulsh of Power Trip and Iron Age). They joined forces with producer Pete DeBoer (Blood Incantation, Spectral Voice) who recorded the album live to analog tape. The collection proves a definitive arrival for the Philadelphia band whilst witnessing them at their core – their roots in ritual magick have never been more prominent. Ecstasies expands on the warped riffing and dark atmospheres that have already propelled Devil Master as one of the underground’s most unique and unfettered bands.

Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night is out now via Relapse. Find a full album audio stream below. Order here.

Album artwork by Burney.

Tracklisting:

"Ecstasies..."

"Enamoured In The Throes Of Death"

"Golgotha’s Cruel Song"

"The Vigour Of Evil"

"Acid Black Mass"

"Abyss In Vision"

"Shrines In Cinder"

"Funerary Hyre Of Dreams & Madness"

"Precious Blood Of Christ Rebuked"

"Never Ending Night"

Album stream:

“The Vigour Of Evil” video:

"Acid Black Mass" video:

(Photo - Cecil Shang Whaley)