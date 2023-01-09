DEVIL'S WHISKEY Drop "A Ritual Of Eyes" Official Music Video

Mexican heavy rock / stoner combo Devil's Whiskey have issued the video for "A Ritual Of Eyes", a track taken from their new album Historias de Muerte, which will be released via WormHoleDeath worldwide on January 27th, 2023.

Devil´s Whiskey is the reflection of a sterile, sordid, and violent border between México and the United States of America. Is the terror of disappearing from one side of the wall or ending up jailed on the other? Is sad drunkenness, a joint, a contradiction between a maniac god and a reasoning devil?

Historias de Muerte cover art and tracklisting:

"A Ritual Of Eyes"

"Behind The Hills"

"Black Poison"

"Born In The Dirt"

"Obsidiana"

"Féretro"

"45"

Historias de Muerte album teaser: