DEVIL SOLD HIS SOUL Launch "Signal Fire" Visualizer; Loss Album Out Now

Devil Sold His Soul have released their new album, Loss, their first release under the wings of Nuclear Blast Records. The band have released a visualizer for the song "Signal Fire", which can be found below.

Singer Paul Green states on the release of Loss: "It’s been 9 years of waiting for this day for our loyal fans and we couldn’t be happier to finally have ‘Loss’ out in the wild, we’re hugely grateful for their patience and support throughout these years. We’re incredibly proud of this record and we hope everyone enjoys what is a truly personal account of our lives over these last 3 years. We have endured the same hard times as many of you out there and for those navigating your own grief and mental health journeys, we hope ‘Loss’ helps you in some way."

Furthermore, he adds particularly with regard to "Signal Fire": "'Signal Fire' represents another dimension of the sound of ‘Loss’, its atmospherics and delicate passages nod to our past yet it looks forward to the new dynamic that flows through the album."

The album is available in various formats. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ardour"

"Witness Marks"

"Burdened"

"Tateishi"

"The Narcissist"

"Beyond Reach"

"Signal Fire"

"Acrinomy"

"But Not Forgotten"

"Loss"

"Signal Fire" visualizer:

"Burdened" video:

"The Narcissist" video:

"Beyond Reach" video:

Devil Sold His Soul begin a new chapter in their highly-acclaimed career, signing to metal heavyweights Nuclear Blast Records. 2021 will see the band release their fourth studio album Loss, their first with the dual vocal attack of Ed Gibbs and Paul Green.

Devil Sold His Soul burst onto the UK underground metal and hardcore scene in 2004 growing a cult following from their first record, Darkness Prevails EP released through Visible Noise in 2005. Their debut album, A Fragile Hope, saw the band take their position as one of the most respected underground bands in the UK with their visceral and captivating live shows. Devil Sold His Soul’s sophomore album, Blessed And Cursed, elevated their sound and audience to new heights.

With Ed Gibbs departing the band early in the year, 2013 saw the first new material featuring singer Paul Green with single "Time", followed by 2014’s Belong Betray EP and 2016’s The Reckoning. After welcoming Gibbs back to sing on the 2017 A Fragile Hope anniversary tour, the band asked Gibbs to continue the dual vocals with Green for the remaining festivals and tours that year, with the lineup then becoming a permanent fixture.

2018 saw the band travel beyond Europe with their first touring in Asia, they also began to put the foundations down on what would become their new record Loss. Written about the struggles faced in recent years, Loss’treads familiar ground and explores exciting new territories for Devil Sold His Soul, including for the first time the dual vocals of Gibbs and Green on record. Recorded, engineered and mixed by guitarist Jonny Renshaw at his UK based Bandit Studios, Devil Sold His Soul have poured heart and sincerity into every atom of this their fourth album, with song writing elevated to new levels.

Devil Sold His Soul is:

Rick Chapple – Guitar, Piano

Jonny Renshaw - Guitar

Alex Wood - Drums

Jozef Norocky - Bass

Paul Green – Vocals

Ed Gibbs - Vocals