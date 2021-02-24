DEVIL’S MIST – GORY BLISTER Guitarist’s Solo Project Releases New Single “Diablo’s Game”

Devil's Mist, the new solo project by Gory Blister guitarist Raff Sangiorgio, who debuted in 2020 with the digital release of a single and EP, continues its journey by releasing a new single, with the title "Diablo's Game".

The new single will be released digitally via main music platforms on March 1, exactly 1 year after the birth of the Devil’s Mist project. Listen to the single here.

Diablo's Game celebrates one year of the life of the project which, despite the Covid pandemic, has achieved positive feedback in artistic terms and even more pragmatically in terms of ratings. In particular, through Spotify, more than 100,000 Streams and the achievement of position 64 for 2 days, on the iTunes Chart in June 2020.

Raff Sangiorgio says, “Traditionally, I've always played death metal inspired by bands that had a more progressive approach. After six albums with Gory Blister, I realized that it would not be possible to explore a more modern metal-rock style without distorting the sound of the band, for this reason I started a project, which I continue to carry on with motivation and new music. Devil's Mist has a metal heart, but incorporates influences ranging from rock, blues and electro rock. "