DEVIN TOWNSEND And Guitarist PLINI Talk Creativity, Artistic Evolution And Making Music In New Lockdown Interview

Devin Townsend and guitarist Plini - regarded by many as two of the most fascinating and innovative artists in the field of creative, heartfelt, original rock music - guested on The Void With Christina and discused a host of subjects including creativity, new music, rock stars and Steve Vai, clashing and evolving, Townsend learning from the darkness of Strapping Young Lad, Plini making metal, improvisation, autopilot and self-destruction, Canadian vs. Australian vernacular, and more.

Guitar Interactive Magazine caught up with Townsend to discuss his current state of being during the pandemic. During the chat Townsend talked about his forthcoming album, The Puzzle, which he described as "abstract, stream-of-conscious, super-complicated, complex, ambient nonsense." Check out the interview below.

Townsend: "How I feel is abstract and chaotic and fighting for emotional equilibrium, and so that's what I wrote. And as a result of that, it's exactly what I should have written. It's a narrative about what I perceived as the human condition, but through my own filter. Tere's an animator and a graphic artist and this crazy four-dimensional type of artwork that I've been working on, and it's beautiful and so strange, but that's what this year was.

"InsideOut, or Sony, or whoever is responsible for it at this point, they said, 'We don't want you to release a record until 2022. So we want you to spend this year writing it, and I have been. I've written a ton of songs - good songs, actually, with screams and heavy riffs and whatever .- but it's not where I'm at. Because I'm not supposed to start recording (for InsideOut) until August (2021), The Puzzle was sort of like a sideline."