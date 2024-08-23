DEVIN TOWNSEND Confirms Release Date For Powernerd Album; Official Video For Title Track Streaming

Devin Townsend is pleased to announce the release of his forthcoming new studio album, PowerNerd, on the October 25th, 2024.

Powernerd (noun)

- A person of any gender who has, through tenacity and perseverance, turned what society may deem as a ‘weakness’ into a superpower.

- A total fucking badass.

- You.

Devin says:

"It was a conscious thing, I thought, 'I’ve spent so much time overthinking every aspect of my work – what would happen if I didn’t?' Maybe I would have the opportunity to be a bit more direct with what it is that I’m trying to do. I really wanted to see if I could cut through some of the meandering."

Watch the video for that high-speed rampage of a song below. Stream the track and pre-order the album here.