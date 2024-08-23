DEVIN TOWNSEND Confirms Release Date For Powernerd Album; Official Video For Title Track Streaming
August 23, 2024, 49 minutes ago
Devin Townsend is pleased to announce the release of his forthcoming new studio album, PowerNerd, on the October 25th, 2024.
Powernerd (noun)
- A person of any gender who has, through tenacity and perseverance, turned what society may deem as a ‘weakness’ into a superpower.
- A total fucking badass.
- You.
Devin says:
"It was a conscious thing, I thought, 'I’ve spent so much time overthinking every aspect of my work – what would happen if I didn’t?' Maybe I would have the opportunity to be a bit more direct with what it is that I’m trying to do. I really wanted to see if I could cut through some of the meandering."
Watch the video for that high-speed rampage of a song below. Stream the track and pre-order the album here.