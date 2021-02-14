DEVIN TOWNSEND - Empath Album Complete Guitar Transcription Book Now Available
February 14, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Sheet Happens Publishing have released the official guitar transcription book for Devin Townsend's Empath album. Pick it up here.
The book features:
- 110 Pages
- 14pt front and back covers with high gloss 5mm lamination
- White plastic coil binding
- 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white stock
- Instant digital delivery of Guitar Book (PDF, GP7)
This book comes with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro 7 files for the entire album (guitars only).
Empath was released in March 2019.
Tracklisting:
"Castaway"
"Genesis"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Evermore"
"Sprite"
"Hear Me"
"Why"
"Borderlands"
"Requiem"
"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"
"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"
"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"
"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"
"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"
"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"
"Spirits Will Collide" video:
“Evermore” video:
"Genesis" video: