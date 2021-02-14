DEVIN TOWNSEND - Empath Album Complete Guitar Transcription Book Now Available

Sheet Happens Publishing have released the official guitar transcription book for Devin Townsend's Empath album. Pick it up here.

The book features:

- 110 Pages

- 14pt front and back covers with high gloss 5mm lamination

- White plastic coil binding

- 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white stock

- Instant digital delivery of Guitar Book (PDF, GP7)

This book comes with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro 7 files for the entire album (guitars only).

Empath was released in March 2019.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

"Spirits Will Collide" video:

“Evermore” video:

"Genesis" video: