DEVIN TOWNSEND Kicks Off Lightwork European Tour In Oslo; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming, Setlist Revealed

Devin Townsend kicked off his Lightwork European Tour on February 21st in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lightworker" (live debut)

"Kingdom"

"Dimensions" (live debut)

"Why?"

"The Fluke" (live debut)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Deep Peace"

"Heartbreaker" (live debut)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Truth"

"Bad Devil"

Encore:

"Call Of The Void" (live debut)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

