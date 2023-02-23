DEVIN TOWNSEND Kicks Off Lightwork European Tour In Oslo; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming, Setlist Revealed
February 23, 2023, an hour ago
Devin Townsend kicked off his Lightwork European Tour on February 21st in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Lightworker" (live debut)
"Kingdom"
"Dimensions" (live debut)
"Why?"
"The Fluke" (live debut)
"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)
"Deep Peace"
"Heartbreaker" (live debut)
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Truth"
"Bad Devil"
Encore:
"Call Of The Void" (live debut)
"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)
Tour dates are available below: