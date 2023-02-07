DEVIN TOWNSEND - Lightwork Track-By-Track: "Equinox" (Video)

Devin Townsend recently recorded a track-by-track series for his latest studio album, Lightwork. The clips are being released one at a time followed by one last video telling you all about the creation of the bonus CD, Nightwork. This is Part 3 highlighting the track, "Equinox".

Tracklisting:

"Moonpeople"

"Lightworker"

"Equinox"

"Call Of The Void"

"Heartbreaker"

"Dimensions"

"Celestial Signals"

"Heavy Burden"

"Vacation"

"Children Of God"

Townsend has teamed up with Incendium to bring the fans the Limited First Print Edition of the official Ziltoid The Omniscient comic book. It is now available for pre-order here.

Incendium: "From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing—or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe–Earth, of course! 30 pages of the strangest stories!"

Printing April 12th, 2023

First Print Edition Features:

- Limited to 2217 copies

- Individually numbered

- Specialty foil treatment

- Cardstock cover

- Glossy pages

Ziltoid The Omniscient is the central character in Devin Townsend's 10th album of the same name, released in 2007. It is a concept album about an extraterrestrial being named Ziltoid from the planet Ziltoidia 9. Ziltoid travels to Earth in search of "your universe's ultimate cup of coffee". Townsend describes the album as a mix between Strapping Young Lad and The Devin Townsend Band, with a storyline like that of Punky Brüster's Cooked on Phonics.

(Photo - Paul Harries)