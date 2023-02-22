DEVIN TOWNSEND - Lightwork Track-By-Track Part 11: Nightwork Bonus Album

Devin Townsend recently recorded a track-by-track series for his latest studio album, Lightwork. The clips are being released one at a time followed by one last video telling you all about the creation of the bonus CD, Nightwork. This is Part 11 highlighting the bonus album that accompanied Lightwork's release, Nightwork.

The Nightwork tracklist is as follows:

"Starchasm, Pt. 2"

"Stampys Blaster"

"Factions"

"Yogi"

"Precious Sardine"

"Hope Is In The World"

"Children of Dog"

"Sober"

"Boogus"

"Carry Me Home"

Photo by Paul Harries