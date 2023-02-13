DEVIN TOWNSEND - Lightwork Track-By-Track Part 7: "Celestial Signals" (Video)
February 13, 2023, 39 minutes ago
Devin Townsend recently recorded a track-by-track series for his latest studio album, Lightwork. The clips are being released one at a time followed by one last video telling you all about the creation of the bonus CD, Nightwork. This is Part 7 highlighting the track, "Celestial Signals".
Tracklisting:
"Moonpeople"
"Lightworker"
"Equinox"
"Call Of The Void"
"Heartbreaker"
"Dimensions"
"Celestial Signals"
"Heavy Burden"
"Vacation"
"Children Of God"
(Photo - Paul Harries)