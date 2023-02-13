DEVIN TOWNSEND - Lightwork Track-By-Track Part 7: "Celestial Signals" (Video)

Devin Townsend recently recorded a track-by-track series for his latest studio album, Lightwork. The clips are being released one at a time followed by one last video telling you all about the creation of the bonus CD, Nightwork. This is Part 7 highlighting the track, "Celestial Signals".

Tracklisting:

"Moonpeople"

"Lightworker"

"Equinox"

"Call Of The Void"

"Heartbreaker"

"Dimensions"

"Celestial Signals"

"Heavy Burden"

"Vacation"

"Children Of God"

(Photo - Paul Harries)