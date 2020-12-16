DEVIN TOWNSEND On Upcoming Christmas Acoustic Quarantine Concert - "There Is Not Going To Be A Significant Amount Of Christmas Music" (Video)

Devin Townsend recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Hey all, as this year grinds to a chaotic close, I think it would be nice to do a more chilled out show for the holidays. If any of you caught the acoustic tours I had been doing over the past few years, I would like to do something like that for this stream. It has been five Quarantine concerts so far this year, and I'm wanting to bring this one back to the vibe of the first few. I know it's a trying time lately and it's easy to let the thoughts get away from us, but let's try to have a lovely afternoon and I'll play you some songs. Half of the proceeds will go to the food bank, as they need it now more than ever in many ways. I hope to see you there."

Townsend has posted a video upate revealing his plans for the livestream. Check it out below.

The show will take place on December 23rd at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET. Tickets are 10 USD each and can be purchased here.

Townsend held his Crappy Halloween Party / Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request on October 31st, which featured him performing rare songs from his extensive catalogue. Townsend has posted a new video update. Former Strapping Young Lad drummer Gene Hoglan, guitar legend Steve Vai, and vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen all made guest appearances.

The full show is available below along with a few individual clips.

Setlist:

"Depth Charge"

"Triumph"

"Noisy Pink Bubbles"

"Nobody's Here"

"Awake!!"

"Pixillate"

"Suicide"

"Mountain"

"Planet Rain"

"Skeksis"

"Vampolka"

"Vampira"