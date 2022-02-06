DEVIN TOWNSEND Performs Infinity Album In Its Entirety For Quarantine Project Livestream

As part of his ongoing Quarantine Project, Devin Townsend performed his Infinity album from 1998 front to back for a one-man livestream show on February 5th. Check it out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Truth"

"Christeen"

"Om"

"Sit In The Mountain" (live debut)

"Bad Devil"

"War"

"Soul Driven" (live debut in full)

"Ants" (live debut)

"Colonial Boy"

"Dynamics" (live debut)

"Unity" (live debut in full)

"Noisy Pink Bubbles"

"Processional" (live debut)

The songs "Om", "Sit In The Mountain" and "Processional" appeared on the Christeen + 4 Demos EP, also released in 1998.