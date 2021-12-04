DEVIN TOWNSEND - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Bloodstock Open Air 2021 Headline Show Streaming
December 4, 2021, 5 hours ago
Devin Townsend's full Bloodstock Open Air 2021 headline show is set to premiered on the Bloodstock YouTube channel href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCir7Bn46PDpGpDR5absOiig" target="_blank">here on December 3rd. Check it out below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
Intro - Ziltoid Speech
"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Kingdom"
"By Your Command"
"March of the Poozers"
"Supercrush"
"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Regulator"
"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Deadhead"
- guitar duel with Ziltiod -
"Bad Devil"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Vampira"