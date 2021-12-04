DEVIN TOWNSEND - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Bloodstock Open Air 2021 Headline Show Streaming

Devin Townsend's full Bloodstock Open Air 2021 headline show is set to premiered on the Bloodstock YouTube channel href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCir7Bn46PDpGpDR5absOiig" target="_blank">here on December 3rd. Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Intro - Ziltoid Speech

"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Kingdom"

"By Your Command"

"March of the Poozers"

"Supercrush"

"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Regulator"

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Deadhead"

- guitar duel with Ziltiod -

"Bad Devil"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Vampira"