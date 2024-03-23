DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares Sixth Episode Of Official Podcast Featuring Special Guest BLINDBOY From THE RUBBERBANDITS

Devin Townsend, in conjunction with InsideOutMusic, last year relaunched the Devin Townsend Podcast, with a brand-new direction. For the past couple of months, he has been interviewing some of his musical peers about their creative process, talking to the likes of Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders). In the sixth episode of the podcast, found below, Townsend chats with Blindboy.

Townsend: "Episode 6 is with an artist named Blindboy out of Ireland who has created some of my favourite content over the past few years. From his band, The Rubberbandits, to his numerous TV shows, podcasts and books, he’s a great hang and unafraid to investigate the same sort of stuff I like to think about.

To those wondering about the ads for InsideOut bands on this podcast, please consider this: touring is where artists generally make income in this day and age and, in order to really get into my work and write without interruption for this year or so, I needed to keep the boat afloat and InsideOut has generously allowed me to do that by funding this podcast. Please understand they are doing me a tremendous service by allowing this to happen, so it means a lot to be able to help them out in return."

Rocket 88 is launching a new Devin Townsend book. Titled Overexposed + Underdeveloped, it offers a full-on, illustrated trek through the many stages of the man’s life, from baby to international Canadian prog icon.

The previously unpublished personal photos and professionally taken studio and live shots in the book are captioned by Devin in his unique way. The results trace the development of his musical ventures from before Steve Vai, through Strapping Young Lad, Devin Townsend Band, Devin Townsend Project, Ziltoid and all points between, up to and including the present day.

If you’d like to see more and get all the news on the book, make sure you sign up at DevinTownsendBook.com for an exclusive discount when pre-order begins on the two exclusive editions, plus the chance to have a name printed in the book.

"When the idea for this photo book came across my desk, I admit that I didn’t think too much about it. I shrugged and said, “Sure… if there’s an interest in that sort of thing, I can get behind it. It should be easy enough…” Through this experience, I ended up in a place where I could say, “Man… what a life. This was you… this was the story of someone named ‘Devin Townsend’ who lived on a tiny little planet in the middle of nowhere,” and I enjoyed it tremendously." - Devin Townsend

The successor and companion to Only Half There, Devin’s collection of personal and professional photographs in Overexposed + Underdeveloped traces his journey from childhood in Canada through teen years in different bedrooms, on to his professional career and beyond parenthood. Captions written by Devin recall memories and details of people, places, haircuts, and strange happenings. The vast majority of the photos in overexposed + underdeveloped have never been published before.

See below for a sneak peek inside Overexposed + Underdeveloped: