DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA - New Album To Be Mastered This Weekend: "This Rabbit Hole Goes Deep..."

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra recorded their forthcoming album, Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole, through 2020 but fell silent in January due to "some Covid 19 related setbacks" and therefore weren't able to meet up and complete the record. They have checked in with the following update:

"This upcoming weekend we will finally get the songs mastered and ready for release. This rabbit hole goes deep and we can't promise you'll find your way out once you've entered. Once we've sent the files to the record company we'll get back to you with the release date."

Dedicated metalheads that we are here at BraveWords, we have gone to the painstaking trouble of puzzling out the tracklist as posted by the band, found below. You're welcome.

"Sightseeing In The Apocalypse"

"War Painted Valentine"

"Celebremos Lo Inevitable"

"Speed Dating An Arsonist"

"Jig Of The Century"

"The Sound Of An Unconditional Surrender"

"Malign Monologues"

"Out Came The Hummingbirds"

"Snake Oil Baptism"

"Les Invulnéables"

"Saluting The Reckoning"

"The Prima Donna Gauntlet"

"Overture To A Ceasefire"

D:S:O recently issued the following update:

"We’ve been living with these songs for a couple of years now and we honestly can’t wait to share this with you all. We really feel that we’ve achieved what we set out to do.

It’s by far our most ambitious undertaking ever and we know this album will make a mark. Writing-wise, we really threw the rules out of the window and just concentrated on the songs. All genres were welcome and we went out of our way to really explore and understand what we appreciate about a certain style or genre and how we can apply it to our way of writing songs.

We don’t have a set release date but we’ll let you know asap. The plan is q1 2021."

Photo by Alexander Crispin @studioalexandercrispin