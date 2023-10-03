DIABOLIC NIGHT To Release Beneath The Crimson Prophecy Album In November; “The Sacred Scriptures” Lyric Video Streaming

In the tenth year of Diabolic Night’s existence, prime mover Heavy Steeler releases a second album that not only ultimately defines his solo project but also pushes the boundaries of what scenesters have declared to be the pure doctrine of blackened speed metal. Honing his craft in the course of one demo, 7” and mini LP respectively, the reclusive German released his debut full-length Beyond The Realm in late 2019.

“A desire I carried with me from an early age was to write a coherent story set in a fictional world where the listener is engrossed from the first to the last second”, Heavy Steeler explains, stressing that present reality gets disregarded in favour of a strictly escapist experience. Thus, Beneath The Crimson Prophecy is even more themed than its loosely conceptual predecessor, as reflected in both the opulent artwork and photography.

Atmospherically, Diabolic Night’s new material sports a slightly darker armour without neglecting any of the assets the multi-instrumentalist, composer and singer has become known for: NWOBHM-tinged lead guitar work as in the earworm “Pandemonium” or the addictive, singable melodies of “Starlit Skies”, frosty tremolos straight from early-‘90s Scandinavia as well as unmistakable mid-‘80s Ruhr area breakneck drumming and a barking vocal delivery.

Still, there’s an epic twist to it all, testament to the narrative structure and Heavy Steeler’s uncompromising vision. Recorded again with the help of trusted skinsman Christhunter in three different studios and graced with another striking cover by Adam Burke (Angel Witch, Portrait), the songs scream to be performed on stage, which will happen, of course, with a full live line-up. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Revelation”

“Tales Of Past & Mystery”

“The Sacred Scriptures”

“Pandemonium”

“Starlit Skies”

“Vicious Assault”

“Voyage To Fortune”

“Arktares Has Fallen”

“The Sacred Scriptures” lyric video: