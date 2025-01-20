DIAMANTIDE Joins Wormholedeath’s Roster With Debut Album Release Scheduled For February

Wormholedeath Records is thrilled to announce the signing of female-fronted melodic prog metal outfit, Diamantide. The band's self-titled debut album is set to make waves on February 21. This release promises to take listeners on an immersive journey through complex emotions, striking musical landscapes, and gripping stories rooted in the past, present, and future.

Formed in September 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Diamantide was born from a long-awaited vision brought to life by guitarist, main composer, and producer Massimiliano (Max) Maggiari. The band’s distinct sound blends heavy guitars, orchestral elements, and deeply melodic vocals, creating an experience that is both grand and introspective. A project marked by international collaboration, Diamantide brings together talented musicians from around the world, each with unique musical experiences and stories.

Their debut album, Diamantide, offers a dynamic fusion of progressive, melodic, and power metal, with extraordinary guest performances by Tom Englund of Evergrey, Mark Basile of DGM, and Roberto Tiranti. Together, these artists add distinctive layers to an already stunning record, channeling life’s complexity through a deeply personal lens shaped by seasoned musicians.

Diamantide’s members bring an impressive collective background, with Nadin’s impactful performance history on The Voice (Republic of Georgia) and Max’s tours across Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France in the ’90s. Alex’s bass work has enriched bands from Hungary to the US, making Diamantide a truly global project with rich, interconnected influences.

Find the official lyric video for "Faces" below.

Tracklisting:

"Madness"

"Poor Kings"

"Faces"

"Fear"

"Born Again" (feat Tom S. Englund on Vocals and feat. Roberto Tiranti on Bass)

"Fragments of Innocence"

"Take Me To Life"

"Madness" (feat Mark Basile on Vocals) (Bonus track)

"Faces" lyric video:

Lineup:

Nadin Zakharyan — Vocals

Massimiliano (Max) Maggiari — Guitars & Keyboards

Alex Sandor Tamas — Bass

Joe Londeree — Drums