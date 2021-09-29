DIAMOND DOGS Announce New Double Album Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous

One of rock’s most dynamic stage performers, Sweden’s boogie rock legends Diamond Dogs are sitting pretty nicely on top of their game. With the boogie piano and the delightfully sleazy overall feel, they sound like they're having an absolute blast.

The band's new double album, Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous, will see a January 21, 2022 release. The record was produced and mixed by Tomas Skogsberg, and the songs are all composed, jammed, arranged, and recorded at Sunlight Studio (Gräddö, SWE) mainly during the summer months of 2020. Sunlight Studio is without a doubt Diamond Dogs’ true home ground. The group has had countless collaborations with the inimitable producer throughout the years. During varying periods of time, the band members come and stay in the studio’s cottage annex, with sessions, mind-expanding, forest walks, and rock ‘n’ roll tales around the clock. Their common love for the golden years of Mott makes them inseparable.

After making demo tapes with star producer Max Martin (Britney Spears) in 1991, Diamond Dogs shortly thereafter went into legendary Sunlight Studio with producer and mastermind Tomas Skogsberg (Hellacopters / Entombed). The first single “Blue Eyes Shouldn’t Be Cryin” from the debut album Honked, launched in 1993, made its way onto rotation on MTV’s classic hard rock show Headbangers Ball, and it became the start of a successful journey that eventually took the group to worldwide cult status. And this time, 30 years after it all started, Diamond Dogs have yet another time returned to inimitable producer Tomas Skogsberg to make their 14th LP. A 24-original songs double album. Find preorder options here.

Diamond Dogs are in a league of their own. The band has confidently been releasing top-notch rock albums since the early ’90s, and also has a large reputation for their energetic live shows, which often stretch out to over three hours. Fans will be hard-pressed to find many bands revisiting this style of classic rock or doing it in such style.

The Swedish classicists make no bones about their mission in life, to keep the flame of old-fashioned, R&B-greased, riff-driven rock and roll burning. They have been special guests on tours with Nazareth, The Damned, The Cult, Hanoi Rocks, Iggy Pop, and on two Ian Hunter tours. And having toured their emotional home UK several times, headlining the premium venues, the English music press nowadays speaks about the Swedes as sounding more British than the Brits themselves.

Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous is a release for children of the ’70s. From the top, it conjures up the spirits of the 70's glam rock era. The warm atmosphere brings the air of the golden age, and the energy of the songs and performance give a promise of rock music for the new generation! Diamond Dogs leaves the listener feeling like they’ve been somewhere momma told them not to go, but knowing that they’ll soon be visiting again!

"This is my masterpiece, my White Album” as Tomas Skogsberg himself puts it.