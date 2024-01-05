DIAMOND HEAD Drummer KARL WILCOX Joins TANK

Diamond Head drummer Karl Wilcox has announced he has joined Tank. Wilcox sit behind the kit for all of Tank’s upcoming shows and perform on the band’s upcoming new studio album.

Wilcox: "2023 turned out to be a year of change for us here in the Diamond Head camp. As you are aware Brian [Tatler, Diamond Head guitarist] was asked to tour with Saxon, as a fitting replacement for Paul Quinn. While he is exploring that musical avenue, I have some exciting news of my own. I have been given the opportunity to thump the tubs with rock/metal stalwarts/legends Tank. With a new album forthcoming later this year and tour dates to be announced very soon. All dates and info will be on www.tankofficial.com and all their respective socials.

"I am really looking forward to this challenge and the possibilities this new venture will bring. And I hope to see you all again very soon.

"In closing I wish to conclude by saying this: Diamond Head is not over, we will continue to make music, play live and do what we do!"

Tank guitarist Mick Tucker said: "Karl's drumming style fits perfectly with the direction we're heading in and he really understands our music. We all grew up listening to the same bands so we have that special connection when it comes to playing and creating music."

Added Tank guitarist Cliff Evans: "It's gonna be so powerful having Karl driving the band along on stage and in the studio. He's a hard hitter and knows how to hold down a groove."

Tank will now be advancing forward with a formidable new lineup and a return to the US for the first time since 1985, with an appearance at the 2024 Hell’s Heroes VI Festival in Houston, Texas, March 21-23.

Karl completes this formidable Tank lineup which now features Tucker and Evans, Marcus Von Boisman on vocals and Gav Gray on bass.