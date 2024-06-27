DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER Joins METALLICA For "Am I Evil?" Performance In Oslo; Video

During Metallica's performance at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday (June 26), the band were joined on stage by Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler for a performance of his band's classic song, "Am I Evil?" Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Metallica famously covered Diamond Head's "Am I Evil?" for the B-side of their "Creeping Death" single in 1984. The song was later featured on Metallica's covers album, Garage Inc., released in 1998.