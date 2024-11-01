DIAMOND HEAD: The Illustrated History Photo Book Available In March

Rufus Publications has announced the March 2025 release of the new book, Diamond Head: The Illustrated History.

At the vanguard of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s, Diamond Head laid the groundwork for countless metal acts to follow. Known for their powerful riffs, soaring solos, and relentless energy, Diamond Head’s music resonated with fans hungry for a tighter, rawer sound. Their debut album, Lightning To The Nations, is an undisputed classic, boasting tracks like "Am I Evil?", "The Prince", "It’s Electric", and the proto-thrash of "Helpless", songs that became essential listening for metal fans and musicians alike. It wasn’t long before Metallica, inspired by Diamond Head’s intensity, covered their songs, cementing the band’s legacy and influence.

Packed with images sourced from the band’s founder and lead guitarist Brian Tatler’s personal collection and bound in the classic ‘The White Album‘ livery, this photographic journey captures Diamond Head’s raw essence on and off stage. Tatler’s involvement brings a uniquely intimate perspective, showcasing the band’s evolution from club venues to international festivals. From rare behind-the-scenes moments to iconic live shots, this collection is a must-have for fans and music lovers wanting to capture the force that is Diamond Head through the lens of those who lived it.

The limited edition, 342 page hardback book measures 310mm x 310mm and comes in a white, vegan leather slipcase with a fold out poster. Only 350 numbered copies are being made and each copy is personally signed by personally signed by founding members Brian Tatler and Duncan Scott.

The book costs £99 and can be pre-ordered here today, Friday, November 1, at 3 PM, UK time with a 10% pre-order discount. The book will ship worldwide in March 2025.