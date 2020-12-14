DIANTHUS Release New Single "Lonicera"; Audio

The twin metal duo, Dianthus, are currently in the midst of recording their brand new album, Realms, with producer Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Symphony X, Butcher Babies, etc.), and have been releasing a series of singles leading up to the full release tentatively due in early 2021.

The first single “Realms” was released in July and quickly gained the attention of press and fans alike. Watch a video for the song below.

Now, Jackie and Jessica are back with their new single “Lonicera”, and have given us a little insight into the song, “'Lonicera' is one of the most conceptual songs from our forthcoming album. The introduction sets the storyline by first defining a ‘lonicera’. The song then shifts sonically to other forms. We wanted this track to be symbolic of the imaginative world we are creating with our album Realms. Lonicera alludes to the mysterious and subliminal nature of the mind’s conscience.”

You can download/stream “Lonicera” here. Listen below: